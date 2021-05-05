Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGTB opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Kuboo has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Kuboo alerts:

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.