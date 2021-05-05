L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

