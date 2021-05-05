Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.69.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $274.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

