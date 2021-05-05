LafargeHolcim Ltd (HCMLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8493 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have commented on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

