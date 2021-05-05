Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.60

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

