Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $101.14. 7,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,459. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

