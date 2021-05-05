Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

