Landsea Homes (LSEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

LSEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,776. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

