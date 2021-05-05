Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.