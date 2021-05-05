Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires 4,643 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

VRNT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,723. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.