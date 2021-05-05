Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $49.93. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 14,488 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,707. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

