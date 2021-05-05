Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 21st

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
LGI stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.
