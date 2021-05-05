LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

LCII traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.41. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $156.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

