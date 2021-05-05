LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Raised to $165.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.