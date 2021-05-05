Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 529 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 232,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

