Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 101,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.59.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.