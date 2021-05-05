Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 320 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.57. 63,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

