Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 414,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 732,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock worth $26,173,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

EW traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 25,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.