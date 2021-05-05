Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,850. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

