Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

