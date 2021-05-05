Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

