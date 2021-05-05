Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.61 and a 52-week high of $333.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

