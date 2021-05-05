Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-$6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7-$14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS.
NYSE LDOS traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.30.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
