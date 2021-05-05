LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,436. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

