Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.62

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $106.62, with a volume of 40459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

