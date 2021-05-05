Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 69.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

