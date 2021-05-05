Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $157,933.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,971 shares of company stock worth $34,102,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

