Levolution Price Down 13.1% This Week (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $72,461.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

