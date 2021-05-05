Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.35

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.35 and last traded at $201.35, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

