Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

