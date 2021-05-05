Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.55 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,168,453 shares of company stock valued at $194,862,462. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

