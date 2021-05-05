Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.330-4.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.33-4.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.