Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

