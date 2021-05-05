Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $145.23, but opened at $132.30. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $134.94, with a volume of 1,841 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

