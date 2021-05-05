Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.47 Million

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce sales of $70.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $209.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 278,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -80.42.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

