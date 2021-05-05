Lightstreams Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,358.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $529,120.61 and approximately $1,358.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00089090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00854505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.43 or 0.09869009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044854 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

