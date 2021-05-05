Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.48

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.48 and traded as high as C$75.00. Linamar shares last traded at C$72.29, with a volume of 163,532 shares.

LNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 7.9000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

