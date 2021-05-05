Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Vertical Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research now has a $140.00 price target on the stock. Lincoln Electric traded as high as $132.77 and last traded at $131.97, with a volume of 178557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.82.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

