Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 272 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

PKX opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

