Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 65 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $20,893,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

