Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

