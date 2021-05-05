Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,318 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the airline’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,631 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.