Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EPIX opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

