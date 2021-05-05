LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIQT stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at $371,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

