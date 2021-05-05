LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. 26,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,894. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

