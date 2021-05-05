LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LIVN opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

