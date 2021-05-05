Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.19. Livent shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 22,282 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.89, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

