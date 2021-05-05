LKQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average daily volume of 1,380 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

