LKQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average daily volume of 1,380 call options.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
