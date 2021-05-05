Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$78.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.29.

Shares of L traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.42. 114,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$71.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

