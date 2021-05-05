Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

